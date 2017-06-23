BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Debutant Tom Curran removes Reeza Hendricks with second ball

Curran strikes with second delivery on debut

  • From the section Cricket

England debutant Tom Curran bowls South Africa's Reeza Hendricks with his second delivery in the second Twenty20 match at Taunton.

Follow in-play clips and live text commentary of England v South Africa here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Curran strikes with second delivery on debut

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Five best shots as Cilic reaches Queen's semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Samoa 17-19 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Women's World Cup explained

Video

Great Thompson try sends Leigh bottom

Video

Difficult and sad decision to leave TMS - Blofeld

  • From the section Cricket
Video

When the Lions fans came to stay...

Video

Hockey highlights: England 4-2 Canada

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Racing driver v Snowboarder: Who will win?

  • From the section Sport
Video

'My son leading the Lions is 'mind boggling'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired