BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Debutant Tom Curran removes Reeza Hendricks with second ball
Curran strikes with second delivery on debut
- From the section Cricket
England debutant Tom Curran bowls South Africa's Reeza Hendricks with his second delivery in the second Twenty20 match at Taunton.
Follow in-play clips and live text commentary of England v South Africa here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired