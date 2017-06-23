BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: Anya Shrubsole positive about England chances
England vice-captain Anya Shrubsole feels England are in with "as good a chance as anyone" of Women's World Cup success.
BBC Points West's Alistair Durden visits the Bath-born bowler at the National Performance Centre in Loughborough before the 2017 competition, which starts on Saturday.
Shrubsole's local Somerset ground at Taunton and neighbouring Bristol will host several games, including a combined total of three of England's group-stage matches.
Click here for full fixtures, a list of warm-up games and squad lists.
