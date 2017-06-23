BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: Anya Shrubsole positive about England chances

Shrubsole positive about England chances

England vice-captain Anya Shrubsole feels England are in with "as good a chance as anyone" of Women's World Cup success.

BBC Points West's Alistair Durden visits the Bath-born bowler at the National Performance Centre in Loughborough before the 2017 competition, which starts on Saturday.

Shrubsole's local Somerset ground at Taunton and neighbouring Bristol will host several games, including a combined total of three of England's group-stage matches.

Click here for full fixtures, a list of warm-up games and squad lists.

Top videos

Video

Shrubsole positive about England chances

Video

Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Samoa 17-19 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Women's World Cup explained

Video

Great Thompson try sends Leigh bottom

Video

Difficult and sad decision to leave TMS - Blofeld

  • From the section Cricket
Video

When the Lions fans came to stay...

Video

Hockey highlights: England 4-2 Canada

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Racing driver v Snowboarder: Who will win?

  • From the section Sport
Video

'My son leading the Lions is 'mind boggling'

Video

Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson

Video

Are girls turning backs on exercise?

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired