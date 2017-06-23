Pierre de Bruyn: 'No issues' with coach, says Leicestershire CEO Wasim Khan

Pierre de Bruyn was named as Leicestershire coach in 2016 after Andrew McDonald left the club

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan has denied speculation that the players are unhappy with head coach Pierre de Bruyn.

They are still without a Championship win this summer and lost to Notts by an innings and 280 runs on Wednesday, the county's worst defeat in 85 years.

Khan told BBC Radio Leicester their problems were not a reflection of dressing room tensions.

"There are no issues with Pierre de Bruyn. It's 100% nonsense," he said

"These things take time, to understand how people want to work, and Pierre understands the players.

"This is purely around performance. When you step to that white line, I can't help and Pierre can't help the players. These guys are pro cricketers and they've got to go out and do it for themselves."

All-rounder Neil Dexter did not feature against Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire but Khan said his absence was because of "personal issues".

He continued: "People will like to spin conspiracy theories and rumours like he's fallen out with the coach over this and that but it's not the case.

"Pierre and I speak to Neil on a daily basis and we're supporting him through a difficult personal situation that he's got from a family point of view.

"As soon as he is back and he is firing, he will be back playing."

De Bruyn, 40, was promoted to head coach in 2016 after predecessor Andrew McDonald left to coach Australian side Melbourne Renegades.

Despite Leicestershire's winless run this campaign, Khan insists de Bruyn can turn the club's fortunes around.

"I believe in Pierre in terms of his coaching ability, his philosophies and he's passionate about the Foxes," he added.

"He's doing everything he can and he has my full support. Nothing will change overnight so now's not the time to panic."