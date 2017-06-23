Surrey's Arun Harinath and Mathew Pillans join Leicestershire on one-month loans

From the section

Leicestershire have signed Surrey duo Arun Harinath and Mathew Pillans on one-month loan deals.

Left-handed batsman Harinath, 30, has scored 3,729 runs at an average of 32.14 with a career-best score of 154.

South African-born fast bowler Pillans has taken 114 first-class wickets at an average of 26.64.

The 25-year-old has played in all three competitions for Surrey, taking 24 white-ball wickets since joining from South African side Dolphins in 2016.