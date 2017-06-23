BBC Sport - Henry Blofeld: Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments
Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments
- From the section Cricket
Henry Blofeld retires from BBC Radio's Test Match Special in September, so BBC Sport have collected together some of his best pint-sized moments.
WATCH MORE: Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary
WATCH MORE: 'I'm the last of the old farts' - Blofeld on the 'difficult' and 'sad' decision to leave TMS
READ MORE: Henry Blofeld calls time on Test Match Special career
