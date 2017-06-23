BBC Sport - Henry Blofeld's iconic commentary from England's 1981 Ashes win
Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary
- From the section Cricket
Listen to Henry Blofeld's iconic commentary from England's 1981 third Ashes Test win.
The legendary Test Match Special commentator will retire in September after 45 years with the programme.
This clip is originally from Test Match Special.
