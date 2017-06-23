Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian confident about full Test status

Scotland hope to follow in the footsteps of Ireland and Afghanistan, who became the first new full members of the ICC since Bangladesh in 2000

Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian is confident that Scotland can follow rivals Ireland and Afghanistan in achieving full Test status.

The elevation of those nations by governing body, the International Cricket Council, means they can regularly play cricket's top nations.

"We now have a clear pathway that will enable us to get to Test status and full membership status of the ICC," Brian told BBC Radio Scotland.

"There's a good chance we will."

Brian, who became Cricket Scotland's chairman two years ago, is buoyed by Scotland's victory over Zimbabwe in Edinburgh on 15 June, which was the nation's first win over a Test-playing side in an official one day international.

"We beat Zimbabwe last week and Sri Lanka four weeks before so we've beaten two Test nations in the last month - something Scotland has never achieved before," he said.

"We have a bigger population and a bigger playing population than Ireland. We're seeing an improving men's team.

"What Ireland and Afghanistan have done, due to a change in the constitution of the International Cricket Council, is effectively break the glass ceiling that has been preventing associated nations like them and us becoming full members of the ICC and Test-playing countries.

"We're definitely on the right pathway and I'm very optimistic for the future."