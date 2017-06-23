BBC Sport - Henry Blofeld: "Difficult and sad" decision to leave Test Match Special

Henry Blofeld says it was a "very difficult" decision to retire from BBC Radio's Test Match Special after 45 years and that he will always regard the TMS commentary box as "home."

