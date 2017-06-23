ICC Women's World Cup: England's Lauren Winfield ruled out of India opener

Lauren Winfield could miss England's opening two matches

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Venues: Bristol, Derby, Leicester, Taunton, Lord's. Dates: 24 June - 23 July. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all England matches and selected others; in-play highlights on the BBC Sport website. Click here for full fixtures, a list of warm-up games and squad lists

Opening batsman and wicketkeeper Lauren Winfield will miss England's ICC Women's World Cup opener against India on Saturday because of a wrist injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt in England's victory in their final warm-up match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Winfield will be reassessed early next week but is unlikely to play in England's second group game, against Pakistan on Tuesday, 27 June.

The Women's World Cup runs from 24 June to 3 July, featuring eight nations.

England will also play Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West indies, with the top four ranked sides eventually contesting semi-finals when they have all played one another.

Winfield will wear a protective cast on her hand until she can be reassessed by medical staff.