James Tredwell: Kent off-spinner still committed to club, says Matt Walker

James Tredwell has also played in seven limited-overs games this season

Kent head coach Matt Walker says James Tredwell is "very committed" to the county despite handing in 28 days' notice to talk to other clubs.

Tredwell, who is out of contract in October, was reportedly frustrated about a lack of playing time.

The 35-year-old former England spinner has played six first-class games for the Division Two county this season.

"As far as James is concerned, he's pretty happy and wants to be at Kent," Walker told BBC Radio Kent.

"He's put his 28 days' in, which is fine with a player out of contract, that's not unusual."

Former captain Tredwell has spent his entire career with Kent, apart from a one-month loan spell with Sussex in 2014.