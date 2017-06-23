Ben Brown: Sussex wicketkeeper replaces Luke Wright as captain

Ben Brown averages 63.00 in four County Championship Division Two innings this season

Ben Brown has been appointed as Sussex captain after Luke Wright stepped down from the role on 1 June.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been named as captain for the upcoming T20 Blast competition.

Wright gave up the captaincy earlier this month, saying the role had affected him "on and off the pitch".

Wicketkeeper Brown, 28, had been vice-captain at the Division Two county, and skippered the side when Wright missed games through injury last season.

He has spent his entire career with Sussex, playing more than 200 games for the club.

"Obviously being a homegrown player it's something that you dream of when you're younger," he told BBC Sussex.

"To captain the side at least until the end of the season will be really, really exciting for me."

Sussex are fifth in the County Championship Division Two table, having won both their games under interim captain Chris Nash.