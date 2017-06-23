Ben Brown: Sussex wicketkeeper replaces Luke Wright as captain

Ben Brown
Ben Brown averages 63.00 in four County Championship Division Two innings this season

Ben Brown has been appointed as Sussex captain after Luke Wright stepped down from the role on 1 June.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been named as captain for the upcoming T20 Blast competition.

Wright gave up the captaincy earlier this month, saying the role had affected him "on and off the pitch".

Wicketkeeper Brown, 28, had been vice-captain at the Division Two county, and skippered the side when Wright missed games through injury last season.

He has spent his entire career with Sussex, playing more than 200 games for the club.

"Obviously being a homegrown player it's something that you dream of when you're younger," he told BBC Sussex.

"To captain the side at least until the end of the season will be really, really exciting for me."

Sussex are fifth in the County Championship Division Two table, having won both their games under interim captain Chris Nash.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired