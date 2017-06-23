Shaun Marsh: Yorkshire sign Australia international batsman

Shaun Marsh
Shaun Marsh has been playing in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab

Yorkshire have completed the signing of Australia international batsman Shaun Marsh as an overseas player for the T20 Blast competition.

Marsh, 33, will arrive in the UK on Sunday and could make his debut against Nottinghamshire on 7 July.

The county moved to sign Marsh after Travis Head was called into the Australia A squad.

"I've only heard positive things about from previous overseas players and can't wait to be involved," said Marsh.

