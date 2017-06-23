Russell Domingo: South Africa coach returns home after family emergency

Russell Domingo has been in charge of South Africa since August 2013

South Africa coach Russell Domingo will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 series with England after his mother was critically injured in a car crash.

He travelled back to his home town of Port Elizabeth on Thursday to be with his mother.

England won the first of the three-match series by nine wickets.

The tourists hope the 42-year-old will be back in time for the tour match against England Lions, beginning next Thursday.

South Africa's four-match Test series begins at Lord's on 6 July.