Russell Domingo: South Africa coach returns home after family emergency
South Africa coach Russell Domingo will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 series with England after his mother was critically injured in a car crash.
He travelled back to his home town of Port Elizabeth on Thursday to be with his mother.
England won the first of the three-match series by nine wickets.
The tourists hope the 42-year-old will be back in time for the tour match against England Lions, beginning next Thursday.
South Africa's four-match Test series begins at Lord's on 6 July.