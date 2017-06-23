Henry Blofeld: Test Match Special commentator calls time on career

Blofeld walking out into to the middle with former England captain Alec Stewart

Henry Blofeld will retire from BBC Radio 4's Test Match Special after 45 years in the commentary box.

The 77-year-old will broadcast on the show for the final time when England host West Indies on 7 September.

"Although I am still rather keener than mustard, I find it harder work than I once did," he said.

"I leave supremely confident TMS is in the safest of hands, led by the ageless Aggers [Jonathan Agnew]. I think he will come to be seen as the best."

"Listeners will now be relieved to know that their chances of being told the right name of the fielders at third man and fine leg have greatly increased.

"I hope some will be sad that they will now hear less about the lifestyles of pigeons, seagulls and helicopters, although I fear the general feeling will be one of huge relief."

More to follow.