Australia players' union rejects Cricket Australia's revised pay offer

Australia's next Test series is in Bangladesh, starting in August

Australia cricket players' union has rejected a revised pay offer from Cricket Australia, as the possibility of future matches being affected grows.

The governing body said it would offer a greater share of surpluses for domestic players, as well as international players.

But in a statement, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) says the two bodies remain "far apart".

"The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues," it said.

Players have until 30 June to come to an agreement with Cricket Australia (CA) or face not being paid.

Australia's men's team have a two-Test series in Bangladesh scheduled for August, before a home Ashes series against England which runs from 23 November to 8 January 2018.

The women's team are in England for the Women's World Cup, which starts on Saturday. They are under contract until the end of the tournament.

In March, CA proposed salary increases for men and women - as part of a revised memorandum of understanding (MoU) - but that meant players would no longer receive a percentage of the organisation's revenue. The ACA players' union rejected the offer.

Earlier on Friday, a letter from CA executive general manager Kevin Roberts to ACA chief Alistair Nicholson outlined details of a revised offer.

"CA has listened to feedback from players and has also invited the ACA to explore the flexibility we are prepared to offer in order to conclude a new MoU," wrote Roberts.

"Player feedback suggests that the sharing of international cricket surpluses with male and female domestic players and the level of pay increases for male state players are critical issues for them."

However, in response, the ACA said: "The letter provided to players today from CA does not accurately reflect how far apart the parties remain with a week to go.

"The contract offers do not contain revenue sharing for all players, and are not what they appear to be. They do not include crucial information regarding terms and conditions.

"Further, as has been requested since August 2016, critical financial and forecasting information has yet to be provided so the ACA can properly assess the offers and advise the players accordingly. This remains unacceptable."