The decision to grant Ireland Test status is "historic", according to Cricket Ireland chairman Ross McCollum.

Ireland and Afghanistan were made full members of the International Cricket Council in London on Thursday, increasing the number of countries competing at the top level of international cricket to 12.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom joked he had been told "the drinks are on you tonight".

