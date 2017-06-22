BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Taunton ready for first England fixture since 1983
Taunton hosts England after 34-year wait
BBC Points West visits Taunton as the Somerset county ground prepares to host an England match for the first time in 34 years.
They face South Africa in the second of three Twenty20 internationals on Friday, and Somerset's Craig Overton could make his debut for the hosts.
Eoin Morgan's side won by nine wickets in Wednesday's first T20.
