BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Taunton ready for first England fixture since 1983

Taunton hosts England after 34-year wait

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Points West visits Taunton as the Somerset county ground prepares to host an England match for the first time in 34 years.

They face South Africa in the second of three Twenty20 internationals on Friday, and Somerset's Craig Overton could make his debut for the hosts.

Eoin Morgan's side won by nine wickets in Wednesday's first T20.

Top videos

Video

Taunton hosts England after 34-year wait

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

Dawson and Mehrtens Lions Show: First Test preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: England crush South Africa in first T20

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

British gymnast Brinn Bevan performs a handstand live on air!

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Six gold medals with someone else's liver

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Sliding doors for O'Mahony and Gatland's big selections

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Behardien's embarrassing spill from Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Tsonga latest shock exit from Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Willey bowls Smuts for a golden duck

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dimitrov eases past Benneteau at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Thompson shocked Murray at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired