Mohammad Amir joined Essex on Wasim Akram's advice

Mohammad Amir took three wickets in the Champions Trophy final against India last week

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir says he joined Essex to help him become a more complete bowler.

The 25-year-old left-armer, who helped Pakistan win the Champions Trophy last weekend, will be available for the second half of the county season.

"[Pakistan legend] Wasim Akram is my idol. When I spoke to him he said if you want to do better in cricket, go and play county cricket," said Amir.

"He said you will learn lots about cricket both off the field and on."

Fellow left-arm pace bowler Wasim took 414 wickets in 104 Tests for Pakistan between 1985 and 2002, and enjoyed much success as Lancashire's overseas player between 1988 and 1998.

Amir can play in all formats for Essex, starting with their day-night County Championship match against Middlesex at Chelmsford next week.

Essex are currently top of Division One in their first season back in the top flight.

"I want to be the best bowler for the half season I'm playing," Amir told BBC Look East.

"As an overseas player it's my duty to give 100% and perform well for them and maintain the standard they've been doing."

He took 3-16, which included a brilliant opening spell, as Pakistan shocked defending champions India to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Amir said: "We changed history. We've won all formats of trophies in the ICC: 2009 World Twenty20, 1992 World Cup and now the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"I don't have words to explain. We won the game against India and everybody knows what that means to us and everybody back home, especially my family for me too, because of the way I performed in the final. That was one of the best performances of my career."

Amir was banned from cricket for five years after being convicted of spot-fixing against England at Lord's in 2010.

One of three Pakistan players jailed in November 2011 for his part in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls, he served three months in prison.

He has taken 94 wickets in 28 Tests at an average of 31.47 since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2009.