James Sykes: Leicestershire spinner leaves by mutual consent
Leicestershire spinner James Sykes has left the club by mutual consent to pursue other playing opportunities in county cricket.
The 25-year-old was out of contract at the end of the current season.
Sykes made his white-ball debut for Leicestershire in 2012, with his first four-day appearance coming in 2013.
Head coach Pierre de Bruyn said: "We want to place on record our thanks to James for his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the very best."