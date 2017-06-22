James Sykes: Leicestershire spinner leaves by mutual consent

James Sykes
Left-arm spinner James Sykes took 45 wickets in all formats of the game for Leicestershire

Leicestershire spinner James Sykes has left the club by mutual consent to pursue other playing opportunities in county cricket.

The 25-year-old was out of contract at the end of the current season.

Sykes made his white-ball debut for Leicestershire in 2012, with his first four-day appearance coming in 2013.

Head coach Pierre de Bruyn said: "We want to place on record our thanks to James for his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the very best."

