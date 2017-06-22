England v South Africa: Stuart Broad doubtful for first Test

Stuart Broad has taken 368 Test wickets for England

England are monitoring Stuart Broad's fitness in the build-up to the first Test against South Africa after a recurrence of the bowler's heel injury.

Broad left the field on Wednesday after bowling one over for Nottinghamshire in their win against Leicestershire.

The 30-year-old is reported to have had a scan on his left heel after the game.

Fellow bowlers Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes are doubtful for the first of the three-Test series at Lord's from 6 July, but James Anderson is fit again.

Woakes is unlikely to be ready for the opening Test after pulling out of the Champions Trophy with a side problem, while all-rounder Stokes has been managing a knee injury.

However, Anderson - who took three wickets for five runs in eight overs for Lancashire against Hampshire on Wednesday - has returned to action after a groin strain.

"Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he's had it for a while," said Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores.

"If the situation had been different, he could have pushed on through it but there was no need to, so he came off and we'll monitor it and look after him."