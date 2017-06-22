Durham v Glamorgan: Hosts ease to nine-wicket win at Chester-Le-Street

Durham's Cameron Steel was born in Greenbrae, California and has played for Western Australia Under-17s

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Glamorgan 295 & 263: Ingram 70*; McCarthy 4-65 Durham 402 & 158-1: Cook 89*, Steel 51 Durham (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (5 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Durham secured their first Championship win of the season by beating Glamorgan by nine wickets at Chester-Le-Street.

Four wickets from Barry McCarthy helped the hosts dismiss Glamorgan for 263 in their second innings to give Durham a target of 158 to win.

Opening batsman Stephen Cook scored an unbeaten 89 from 78 balls to guide them to victory.

Cook shared an opening stand of 129 with Cameron Steel who scored 51, although both batsmen were dropped.

It was Durham's first win since the county were relegated from Division One and handed a 48-point penalty by the England and Wales Cricket Board in October 2016.

Glamorgan had won their two previous Championship games but were second-best against a positive Durham team.

Colin Ingram scored 70 not out and nightwatchman Lukas Carey contributed 49 in the Welsh county's second innings, but losing five wickets before lunch left them on the back foot.

And in contrast to Glamorgan's slow run rate, Steel and Cook scored at nearly six an over to set up the victory to take Durham into positive points in Division Two for the first time this season.

Durham bowler Barry McCarthy told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was nice to get going and get that first win of the season.

"It has been a frustrating few weeks to say the least. We have played some good cricket over the last four days and it's nice to be finally rewarded with a win.

"It has been a couple of tough weeks. We have played some good cricket against Kent last week, where we were unfortunately just one wicket short at the end and there were some final over losses which were not great.

"Over the last two weeks we have shown we are going to turn things around and push to get up that table."