Essex v Warwickshire: Simon Harmer takes 14 wickets to secure innings win

With the threat of bad weather, Simon Harmer and Essex got the job done in time to celebrate their fourth win of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Essex 541-9 dec: Bopara 192, Foster 121; Patel 4-138 Warwickshire 283: Patel 71; Harmer 6-92 & 94: Harmer 8-36 Essex (22 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by an innings and 164 runs Scorecard

South Africa Test spinner Simon Harmer claimed a career-best 14 wickets in the match as County Championship leaders Essex dealt bottom club Warwickshire a fourth innings defeat of the season.

Resuming on their overnight score of 27-2, the Bears added 20 runs before six wickets went down for 35 before lunch, five of them to Harmer.

After a delayed lunch, he took the last two to end with 8-36, also a best.

Warwickshire were bowled out for 94 to lose by an innings and 164 runs.

Eight of Harmer's wickets in the match were lbw, an indication of how straight he bowled, although one decision given by umpire Neil Bainton when Rikki Clarke padded up outside off stump had non-striker Tim Ambrose throwing his bat to the ground in frustration.

Harmer's 14-128 was Essex's best bowling figures in a match since Mark Ilott took 14-105 against Northamptonshire at Wardown Park, Luton in 1995.

Essex, chasing their first Championship title since 1992, extended their Division One lead with their fourth win of the season and will be boosted by the addition of Pakistan international Mohammad Amir for their next game against champions Middlesex, which starts on Monday.

Having removed Jonathan Trott with the last ball of day three, Essex paved the way to victory when New Zealand's Neil Wagner, in his last game before Amir's arrival, had Bears captain Ian Bell caught behind for 11 early on day four.

From there, Warwickshire folded badly again to suffer the heaviest of their four innings defeats in six matches in 2017.

They have just 31 points from their first six matches and are already 40 points adrift of safety going into next week's inaugural round of day/night matches, when they face Lancashire at Edgbaston.