Lancashire v Hampshire: James Anderson takes 4-20 as Red Rose win by innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Hampshire 395 & 168: Berg 49; Anderson 4-20 Lancashire 593: Vilas 244, Davies 115, McLaren 107; Berg 4-111 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Hampshire (5 pts) by an innings and 30 runs Scorecard

Lancashire moved up to second in the County Championship table after thrashing Hampshire by an innings and 30 runs at Old Trafford.

England seamer James Anderson, who took 3-5 on the third evening, finished with figures of 4-20 as the Red Rose skittled Hampshire for 168 on day four.

The visitors had resumed on 50-5, still trailing by 148, and were unable to make Lancashire bat again.

Dane Vilas' 244 had put the home team in control earlier in the match.

Alex Davies and Ryan McLaren also chipped in with centuries to give Lancashire a big first-innings lead, but it was their impressive bowling display in Hampshire's second innings that ensured victory.

Anderson's 15 overs cost only 20 runs as he tore through the visitors' top order, while McLaren (3-41) and Kyle Jarvis (3-49) did the rest of the damage.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson was playing in his first match after a month out through injury, with his country's first Test of the summer against South Africa starting on 6 July.

Gareth Berg, the last Hampshire wicket to fall, top-scored with 49, while James Vince's 29 was the next best individual effort.

Lancashire have gone above Hampshire and Yorkshire up to second in Division One behind leaders Essex, who beat Warwickshire on Thursday - also by an innings.