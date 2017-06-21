Luke Ronchi: New Zealand wicketkeeper retires from international cricket

Luke Ronchi was part of the New Zealand team eliminated in the group stages of the recent Champions Trophy

New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has retired from international cricket ahead of his move to Leicestershire for the 2017 T20 Blast.

Ronchi, 36, represented Australia in a handful of limited-over matches before switching allegiance to the country of his birth in 2012.

He was part of the side which reached the final of the 2015 World Cup.

"I can't think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket," said Ronchi.

"From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it's been a genuine highlight for me."

Ronchi, who played four Tests for New Zealand, scored his only international century - an unbeaten 170 off 99 balls - in a one-day international against Sri Lanka in 2015.

New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson paid tribute, saying: "Luke was one of the best glovemen around and I think that's often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring.

"He was a very skilful wicketkeeper, and a very destructive batsman. He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket."