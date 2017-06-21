BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Farhaan Behardien spills easy catch from Alex Hales
Behardien's embarrassing spill from Hales
- From the section Cricket
South Africa's Farhaan Behardien spills a straightforward catch from England's Alex Hales over the rope during their T20 match in Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: England thrash South Africa in first T20
