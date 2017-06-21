BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Farhaan Behardien spills easy catch from Alex Hales

Behardien's embarrassing spill from Hales

  • From the section Cricket

South Africa's Farhaan Behardien spills a straightforward catch from England's Alex Hales over the rope during their T20 match in Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: England thrash South Africa in first T20

Available to UK users only.

