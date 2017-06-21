BBC Sport - England v South Africa: David Willey bowls JJ Smuts for a golden duck
Willey bowls Smuts for a golden duck
- From the section Cricket
England's David Willey bowls South Africa opener JJ Smuts for a golden duck during their T20 match in Southampton.
Follow live in-play clips and live text commentary of England v South Africa.
Available to UK users only.
