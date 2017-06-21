England women thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in World Cup warm-up

England women have won both of their World Cup warm-up games

Women's World Cup warm-up, Derby: New Zealand 130 (38.3 overs): Martin 36, Satterthwaite 24, Marsh 3-7 England 132-3 (27.2 overs): Beaumont 51 not out, Sciver 38, Kasperek 1-30 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England produced a superb display to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a World Cup warm-up game in Derby.

New Zealand were dismissed for just 130 with over 11 of their 50 overs left.

Laura Marsh tore through the middle order, claiming 3-7 in only 24 balls, with Anya Shrubsole, Jenny Gunn and Alex Hartley taking two wickets each.

Tammy Beaumont was unbeaten on 51 by the time the World Cup hosts reached their winning total of 132, while Natalie Sciver added 38.

The victory follows Monday's eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in England's first warm-up game in Chesterfield.

England's World Cup opener is against India at Derby's County Ground on Saturday.