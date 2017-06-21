Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire: Division Two leaders win by an innings

Luke Fletcher took a wicket in each of his first three overs to move Nottinghamshire towards victory on day three

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 548-9 dec: Patel 247; Klein 6-142 Leicestershire 134 & 134: McKay 41; Fletcher 3-16, Pattinson 3-38 Nottinghamshire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 280 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire hammered Leicestershire by an innings and 280 runs to extend their lead at the top of Division Two.

Having entered the third day with a first-innings deficit of 414, the visitors lost both openers inside the first two overs at Trent Bridge.

Luke Fletcher (3-16) then took three wickets in the space of nine balls, before James Pattinson and Jake Ball combined to skittle the Foxes for 134.

Samit Patel's 247 on days one and two had set the platform for Notts' win.

The 32-year-old Leicester-born all-rounder struck 29 fours and two sixes as he compiled his second successive double century - with his personal tally only 21 runs short of the combined 268 Leicestershire managed across their two innings.

Australian Clint McKay was the only batsman to offer any kind of resistance on the final day, as he was left stranded on 41 not out with Ben Raine not fit to bat.

There was some concern around Nottinghamshire's England seamer Stuart Broad, who left the field after bowling only one over.