Durham v Glamorgan: Maximum batting points give Durham advantage

Marchant de Lange did not qualify to join Glamorgan under the Kolpak ruling but was able to sign because his wife has a British passport

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Glamorgan 295: Selman 103; Rushworth 5-52 & 92-2 Rudolph 43, Potts 2-16 Durham 402: Clark 109, Collingwood 92; de Lange 5-95 Glamorgan trail by 15 runs Durham 7 pts, Glamorgan 5 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan finished day three on 92-2 after conceding a first-innings lead of 107 to Durham.

They laboured at two runs an over on a slow pitch with Matty Potts claiming two wickets before a late finish.

Earlier, Durham lost five wickets for six runs in the middle of their innings with Marchant de Lange claiming 5-95.

However, a last-wicket stand of 68 between Barry McCarthy (30) and Chris Rushworth (38) took Durham to 402 and maximum batting points.

De Lange's performance was his first five-wicket haul for the county, as Michael Hogan passed 250 first-class wickets for Glamorgan and the returning Graham Wagg took his first wickets of the season.

Glamorgan will have to bat for two sessions to save the game, while Durham need to take wickets on a sluggish surface to earn their first win of the campaign.

Durham captain Paul Collingwood told BBC Newcastle:

"It's disappointing not to get another hundred but I'm delighted with the form, it's nice to feel comfortable and confident you're going to score runs.

"I'm delighted with the total we got on the board, I thought the partnership at the end was superb between Rushy (Chris Rushworth) and Baz McCarthy. It was crucial we got a few more runs on the board so we could put them under pressure.

"Glamorgan are going to make it difficult for us, but they're not getting ahead and that builds pressure in the dressing-room so if we can continue to keep them at two or three an over, it's going to take time to build a big enough lead to defend."

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan told BBC Wales Sport:

"It's good to tick off little milestones (250 wickets) and I look forward to getting 300 next season hopefully.

"Marchant (de Lange) got his five-for, he bowled a lot of overs on the bounce, and he deserved it, he's been fantastic for us and hopefully many more five-fors to come.

"(The batting approach) is not necessarily about making sure we don't lose, but we need to learn how to play harder cricket, there's been countless times in the last few years where we've rolled over and it's good experience for the younger guys to battle out matches and come away with draws.