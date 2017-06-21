Middlesex v Yorkshire: County champions beat Tykes for first win of 2017

Ollie Rayner took five wickets in the match to help Middlesex to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 446: Robson 159, Stirling 111; Sidebottom 3-69, Rashid 3-94 Yorkshire 208 & 174: Rashid 35; Rayner 4-35 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Yorkshire (2 pts) by an innings and 64 runs Scorecard

County champions Middlesex ended their winless start to the year by beating 2016 title rivals Yorkshire by an innings and 64 runs at Lord's.

The Tykes added only 22 runs to their overnight score to end their first innings 208 all out, 238 runs behind.

Following on, Adam Lyth, Alex Lees and Harry Brook then all fell in the space of nine balls to leave Yorkshire 16-3.

The visitors, beaten by Middlesex on the final day last season, were 174 all out for their first loss since April.

Adil Rashid (35) and Steven Patterson (30 not out) were the only two batsmen to make 30 or more in an uncharacteristically poor Yorkshire display.

Five different Middlesex bowlers chipped in with second-innings wickets, with seamers Tim Murtagh and Toby Roland-Jones taking two each and spinner Ollie Rayner returning figures of 4-35.

Sam Robson's 159 and 111 from Paul Stirling on the opening day had set the platform for the hosts, who had won only two of their 13 previous games across all formats this season.