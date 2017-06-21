Lancashire v Hampshire: Dane Vilas hits 200 and James Anderson stars for hosts

Vilas' innings came off 275 balls as he hit 25 fours and four sixes.

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Hampshire 395 & 50-5: Vince 29; Anderson 3-5 Lancashire 593: Vilas 244, Davies 115, McLaren 107; Berg 4-111 Lancashire 8 pts, Hampshire 5 pts Hampshire trail by 148 runs Scorecard

James Anderson took three wickets after Dane Vilas smashed 244 as Lancashire moved close to victory over Hampshire after day three.

Vilas hit his career best score while Ryan McLaren made 107 as the pair put on 231 in Lancashire's total of 593.

Anderson then dismissed Jimmy Adams, Rilee Rossouw and George Bailey while McLaren and Kyle Jarvis took one each as Hampshire's top order collapsed.

They reached 50-5 at the close, still trailing by 148.

South African Vilas came together with his compatriot McLaren on the evening session of day two and they batted together for 59.4 overs until the latter was out to Gareth Berg who took four wickets.

Vilas was supported by Jordan Clark (24) and Jarvis (30) as he accelerated but was eventually last man out to Matt Salisbury.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson then took the wickets of Adams and Rossouw in consecutive balls in the third over of the visitors' reply before Jarvis bowled Michael Carberry four overs later.

Anderson - who bowled eight overs taking three wickets for five runs - then had first innings centurion George Bailey out lbw for 10 and McLaren dismissed Vince (29) three overs from the close.