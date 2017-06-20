Anil Kumble: India coach steps down after Champions Trophy final defeat

Kumble, who took 619 wickets in an 18-year Test career, remains India's leading wicket taker

India head coach Anil Kumble has stepped down after only a year in charge.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India invited applications for the role in May but subsequently "endorsed an extension" to his one-year contract.

Captain Virat Kohli denied reports of a row with former India skipper Kumble, 46, before the start of this month's Champions Trophy.

India were beaten by rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Former leg-spinner Kumble, who played 132 Tests and 271 one-day internationals was appointed coach in June 2016 on a contract that expired after the Champions Trophy.

During his time in charge, India won 12 and lost one of the 17 Tests they played, and claimed ODI series win over New Zealand and England.

India play a five-match ODI series and a T20 in the West Indies starting on Friday.