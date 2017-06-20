BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: Charlotte Edwards says increased prize money will change lives

World Cup prize money 'will change people's lives'

  • From the section Cricket

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards says the increase in prize money at the Women's World Cup will "change people's lives".

READ MORE: Women's cricket leading the way - Edwards

Top videos

Video

World Cup prize money 'will change people's lives'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Surf to party or surf for Olympic gold?

Video

Mayweather-McGregor a 'show' - Golovkin

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the moment Pakistan won the Champions Trophy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pakistan's cricketers receive hero's welcome

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why do women get paid less in prize money?

  • From the section Sport
Audio

The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How easy is it to return to sport after pregnancy?

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Steady around Billy
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired