Women's World Cup 2017: Cricket on upwards curve - Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards was made a CBE in 2014

Cricket is "leading the way in women's sport", says former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

The International Cricket Council has doubled prize money for the World Cup to $2m (£1.5m) and plans to "move towards equality within 15 years".

"The ICC have to be applauded for the way that they're investing in the women's game," said Edwards, 37.

Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, says the tournament will be the "best we've ever seen".

The World Cup, which features eight teams, runs from 24 June - when England face India at Derby - to 23 July.

Edwards, who played 23 Tests and 191 one-day internationals between 1995 and 2016, led England to the 2009 World Cup and World T20 titles, and also won four Ashes series against Australia.

"This is going to be a spring board for the game," she said.

"The things that have happened in the last two years, you have to pinch yourself. The amount of money now on offer is going to change people's lives."

In 2014 England became the first full-time professional women's cricket team.

Every match at this World Cup will be broadcast live for the first time.

Edwards was succeeded as captain by Heather Knight, who recovered from a stress fracture of the foot to lead England to victory in their warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Monday.