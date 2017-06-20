BBC Sport - ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan return to hero's welcome

Pakistan's cricketers receive hero's welcome

  • From the section Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan return home following their 180 run victory over India on Sunday and are mobbed by fans.

READ MORE: Inspired Pakistan thrash India by 180 runs

WATCH MORE: Amir tears through India's top order

