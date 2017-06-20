Sarfraz Ahmed: Pakistan captain mobbed at home by jubilant fans

Pakistan were the lowest-ranked team at the Champions Trophy

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been mobbed at his home by fans celebrating the country's surprise victory in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan beat fierce rivals India by 180 runs on Sunday to win the Champions Trophy for the first time.

The squad was greeted by jubilant fans at the airport after arriving back from London following their triumph.

And supporters then gathered in the street outside the home of Sarfraz, who held aloft the trophy from his balcony.