Durham v Glamorgan: Graham Clark's maiden ton puts north-east county on top

Graham Clark's previous best score in a first-class match was 83

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Glamorgan 295: Selman 103; Rushworth 5-52, McCarthy 3-55 Durham 281-4 (74 overs): Clark 109, Collingwood 71*; de Lange 3-65 Durham trail by 14 runs Durham 4 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Graham Clark's career-best 109 put Durham just 14 behind Glamorgan as they reached stumps on 281-4 on day two.

Clark batted aggressively with captain Paul Collingwood (71 not out) in a partnership of 185, Durham's best in the Championship this summer.

They were separated when Marchant de Lange (3-65) had Clark caught behind after hitting a six and 17 fours.

Earlier Glamorgan were dismissed for 295 with Barry McCarthy (3-55) taking the last three wickets.

But Clark and in-form Collingwood changed the momentum of the match in the evening session with Clark reaching his maiden century off 129 balls, shortly before giving debutant keeper Tom Cullen a third catch.

It was a record fourth-wicket stand for Durham against Glamorgan, and 41 year-old Collingwood now has 290 runs for once out in three knocks against the Welsh county.

Durham batsman Graham Clark told BBC Newcastle:

"It's been going all right over the last few weeks but it was nice to get over the line and finally get the hundred, it's been a long time coming but thankfully now I've got one.

"It felt like the weight of the world dropped off my shoulders, I was quite nervous through the nineties and it's a moment I've wanted since I was five or six years old, it's a hugely proud moment and I was delighted to get to three figures.

"We wanted to bat as long as we could and make that deficit as small as we could at the close of play. (Paul Collingwood's) experience shows with the non-striking batsman, everyone learns from him and he's a great man to tap into."

Glamorgan bowler Marchant de Lange told BBC Wales Sport:

"We had the mindset of scoring a few more runs, 320 to 350, but it didn't happen and then with the bowling, we took three quick wickets and then they had a good partnership.

"I don't think we stuck to our guns, meaning what we're capable of with line and length, we lost it a bit but hopefully we can turn it around on a new day."