Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ryan Higgins helps put champions on top at Lord's

Ryan Higgins
Ryan Higgins has previously been restricted to one-day and T20 cricket for Middlesex's first team
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day two):
Middlesex 446: Robson 159, Stirling 111; Sidebottom 3-69, Rashid 3-94
Yorkshire 186-9 (58 overs): Ballance 53*; Higgins 3-32, Finn 2-39
Middlesex 7 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts
Yorkshire trail by 260 runs
Scorecard

Ryan Higgins marked his first-class debut for Middlesex with three wickets to leave Yorkshire in trouble on the second day at Lord's.

The medium-pacer claimed 3-32 as the visitors reached stumps on 186-9, 260 behind Middlesex's first-innings' 446.

They added 109 to their overnight 337-4 after losing Sam Robson early for 159.

Adam Lyth (37) and 18-year-old Harry Brook (38) put on 64 in reply but Yorkshire then collapsed despite skipper Gary Ballance's unbeaten 53.

He reached his half-century from 101 balls with a boundary off Ollie Rayner, but the odds are his side will face the possibility of having to follow-on.

Earlier, Ryan Sidebottom (3-69) and Adil Rashid (3-94) were Yorkshire's most successful bowlers as they picked up the last six Middlesex wickets in 36 overs.

The visitors soon lost Alex Lees in reply, and suffered a double blow either side of tea as Higgins had Lyth caught behind and Brook, who was selected after back-to-back hundreds for the second XI, gave a catch to short leg off Rayner.

From 119-3, Yorkshire collapsed to 146-8 in the space of nine overs, with four Yorkshire batsmen bowled, two of them by Higgins.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Steady around Billy
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired