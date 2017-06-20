Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ryan Higgins helps put champions on top at Lord's

Ryan Higgins has previously been restricted to one-day and T20 cricket for Middlesex's first team

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 446: Robson 159, Stirling 111; Sidebottom 3-69, Rashid 3-94 Yorkshire 186-9 (58 overs): Ballance 53*; Higgins 3-32, Finn 2-39 Middlesex 7 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Yorkshire trail by 260 runs Scorecard

Ryan Higgins marked his first-class debut for Middlesex with three wickets to leave Yorkshire in trouble on the second day at Lord's.

The medium-pacer claimed 3-32 as the visitors reached stumps on 186-9, 260 behind Middlesex's first-innings' 446.

They added 109 to their overnight 337-4 after losing Sam Robson early for 159.

Adam Lyth (37) and 18-year-old Harry Brook (38) put on 64 in reply but Yorkshire then collapsed despite skipper Gary Ballance's unbeaten 53.

He reached his half-century from 101 balls with a boundary off Ollie Rayner, but the odds are his side will face the possibility of having to follow-on.

Earlier, Ryan Sidebottom (3-69) and Adil Rashid (3-94) were Yorkshire's most successful bowlers as they picked up the last six Middlesex wickets in 36 overs.

The visitors soon lost Alex Lees in reply, and suffered a double blow either side of tea as Higgins had Lyth caught behind and Brook, who was selected after back-to-back hundreds for the second XI, gave a catch to short leg off Rayner.

From 119-3, Yorkshire collapsed to 146-8 in the space of nine overs, with four Yorkshire batsmen bowled, two of them by Higgins.