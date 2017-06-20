Lancashire v Hampshire: Alex Davies makes century as hosts recover at Old Trafford

Lancashire wicket-keeper Alex Davies hit his third County Championship century this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Hampshire 395: Bailey 127, Abbott 97*; Procter 2-49, McLaren 2-58, Jarvis 2-70, Anderson 2-89 Lancashire 278-5: Davies 115, Vilas 76*; Berg 2-51 Lancashire trail Hampshire by 117 runs with five wickets remaining Hampshire 4 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Alex Davies hit a century as Lancashire reached 278-5 in reply to Hampshire's 395 on day two at Old Trafford.

The visitors added a further 44 to the overnight score before being dismissed, leaving South African Kyle Abbott just three short of a maiden century.

Lancashire then fell to 69-3 but opener Davies made 115 to steady the innings, helped by 76 not out from Dane Vilas.

Seamer Gareth Berg took 2-51 for Hampshire, while Abbott, Brad Taylor and James Vince claimed a wicket each.

In the morning session, England's all-time record wicket-taker James Anderson claimed a second scalp of the match, dismissing Taylor before Ryan McLaren wrapped up the Hampshire innings with the wicket of Matt Salisbury.

Rob Jones, Luke Procter and skipper Steven Croft all failed to reach double figures at the top of the order for Lancashire.

But, despite two dropped catches and a missed run-out opportunity, Davies reached his century from 152 balls before he was caught at deep square leg by Michael Carberry off James Vince.

Davies had help from Shivnarine Chanderpaul, neatly stumped by Lewis McManus for 33, in a stand of 74 in 16 overs before Vilas then put on 55 with McLaren (23 not out) to help the hosts close 117 runs behind.