Essex v Warwickshire: Ravi Bopara & James Foster make Bears suffer

James Foster (right) got within 24 runs of his own Essex county sixth-wicket record in his double-century stand with Ravi Bopara

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Essex 541-9 dec: Bopara 192, Foster 121, Browne 84; Patel 4-138 Warwickshire 60-2 (26 overs): Westwood 22, Trott 15* Warwickshire trail Essex by 481 runs with eight wickets remaining Essex 3 pts, Warwickshire 1 pt Scorecard

Ravi Bopara and James Foster both completed centuries in a sixth-wicket stand of 229 as Essex amassed a season's best total before declaring against Warwickshire.

Bopara made 192, his third-highest first-class score, and his first century in three years, as Essex finally called a halt on 541-9.

Foster survived being hit on the helmet by Boyd Rankin to reach 121.

Bopara then ran out Andy Umeed as the Bears reached 60-2 by the close.

Ian Westwood followed for 22 to leave the Bears still needing a further 232 runs to avoid the risk of being asked to follow-on.

Resuming on their overnight 263-5, Bopara and Foster were together from late in Monday's third session until just before the tea interval on day two.

Foster had to receive medical attention after being struck on the front of his helmet grille by a Rankin bouncer.

But when within 24 of Essex's sixth-wicket record set six years ago on the same ground against Northants in partnership with Adam Wheater, he smashed a towering six over long leg off Sunny Singh before giving a catch to a tumbling Keith Barker at wide mid-on off Jonathan Trott.

It was slow going once again in the still sweltering conditions and Essex only claimed their third batting point with an over to spare, leaving the Bears with just one bowling point.