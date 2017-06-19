Women's World Cup 2017: Heather Knight & Sarah Taylor help England past Sri Lanka in warm-up

Knight reached three figures as England batted on after surpassing Sri Lanka's total

Women's World Cup warm-up, Chesterfield: Sri Lanka 155 (47.2 overs): Atapattu 33, Shrubsole 3-27, Brunt 2-44 Sri Lanka batted on, scoring 165 in 50 overs England 156-2 (30.2 overs): Taylor 49 not out, Winfield 35 England batted on, scoring 348-5 in 50 overs England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England captain Heather Knight and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor enjoyed valuable time in the middle as their World Cup preparations continued with a comfortable warm-up win over Sri Lanka.

The visitors batted first but struggled against seamers Anya Shrubsole (3-27) and Katherine Brunt (2-44) and were bowled out for 155 at Chesterfield.

England passed the target for the loss of two wickets with nearly 20 overs to spare, but batted on for the full 50 overs to reach 348-5. Knight reached her century while Taylor fell for 86.

Even with the game long over as a contest, it will have suited the England duo to gain batting practice at Queen's Park as Knight has just returned to action after five weeks out with a stress fracture of the foot, while Taylor is returning to international cricket after taking a year's break to deal with anxiety issues.

England have one more warm-up, against New Zealand in Derby on Wednesday, before Saturday's World Cup opener against India at the same venue.

In Monday's other warm-up game, New Zealand bowled India out for 130 before cruising to a seven-wicket win thanks to 52 from opener Rachel Priest.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Venues: Bristol, Derby, Leicester, Taunton, Lord's Dates: 24 June-23 July Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all England matches and selected others; in-play highlights on the BBC Sport website Click here for full fixtures, a list of warm-up games and squad lists