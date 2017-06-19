Darren Sammy: West Indies stars will probably not play, says ex-captain

West Indies became the first two-time winners of the World T20 in 2016

Former captain Darren Sammy says many top players will probably not play for West Indies while Caribbean cricket is under its current administration.

The selection criteria for West Indies is at odds with many players' commitments to global T20 leagues.

Speaking to the Tuffers and Vaughan Show, Sammy was asked if players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels will return.

"With the current administration I don't see that happening," he said.

The selection policy in the West Indies is for players to have to play in a domestic competition before they can play international cricket in the corresponding format.

Most top players feature in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition, meaning they are eligible for internationals in the shortest form of the game.

However, domestic first-class and one-day tournaments often clash with leagues such as the Big Bash, meaning players must choose.

Lucrative T20 competitions have been chosen by leading players, who have often been at odds with the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).

In 2014, a tour of India ended abruptly because of a dispute over pay.

"I can't tell a player not to play in a league when it could make them financially stable to look after their family," said Sammy.

The all-rounder captained West Indies to the 2016 World Twenty20, but criticised the WICB immediately afterwards, saying the team had been "disrespected". He has not played international cricket since.

West Indies are eighth in the world Test rankings and ninth in the ODI list. They missed out on qualification for the Champions Trophy, but will tour England later this summer.

"The way we structure our cricket, we're not going anywhere," added 33-year-old Sammy, who has played 38 Tests.

"I'm very scared we will be relegated to be playing against Ireland and Scotland. It's very sad for us.

"If you really have West Indies cricket at heart you will have the right players for all the formats playing and helping you get to tournaments."

In response to Sammy's comments, the WICB released a statement which read: "Our player-related issues are being handled by the Director of Cricket, Cricket Committee, WIPA and players.

"Regarding player eligibility, since the July 2016 meeting in Fort Lauderdale, there has been ongoing meetings with the players in large and small groups and we feel we are closer to a resolution.

"Cricket West Indies remains focused on its role to facilitate player development through its competitions and other support services.

"We remain focused on the 2019 World Cup Qualification. We are just about ready to start an exciting series against India."