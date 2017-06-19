Durham v Glamorgan: Rushworth five-for pegs Glamorgan back

Chris Rushworth made his first-class debut for Durham in 2010

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside Glamorgan 221-7 (96 overs): Selman 103; Rushworth 5-40 Durham yet to bat Durham 2 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Scorecard

Chris Rushworth's five-wicket haul for Durham pegged Glamorgan back as they compiled a painstaking 221 for seven on a slow opening day.

Nick Selman led the visitors' effort with a watchful century, his third of 2017, but Glamorgan could not accelerate.

Selman's 103 came off 252 balls and included 13 fours on a sluggish pitch.

But Rushworth's new-ball burst put Durham in charge on day one at Chester-le-Street.

The 30-year old paceman's 500th wicket for his county came in satisfying fashion as he uprooted Aneurin Donald's off-stump.

Selman, 20, reached three figures shortly afterwards but was then trapped leg-before by the persevering Rushworth, who followed up by dismissing David Lloyd the same way for his third wicket in the space of five overs as the innings fell away badly.

Durham bowler Chris Rushworth told BBC Newcastle: "It was a long day with the heat which makes things feel a lot harder, but when you have a day as rewarding as that, you're happy with it.

"I didn't realise (the 500-wicket mark) but when I got off the pitch, I had a message from my dad, so it's a good feeling to put the team in a good wicket and leave us ahead.

"The key to how we've been successful here is to not let them go above three an over, the lads have done fantastically and to have 81 overs' worth of dot balls is a special effort."

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman told BBC Wales Sport: "It was a bit tricky out there against the new ball and they bowled well, they kept going, though we didn't go out to score that slowly.

"Salts (Andrew Salter) and me ground it out but it was disappointing to lose those wickets at the end, hopefully we can push to 280 or 300.

"I just need to get consistent, I look at (former Glamorgan captain) Steve James who used to average about 90 once he'd got to 20, so when I've got to 20, I work hard to make a big one."