Lancashire v Hampshire: George Bailey hits century as home side frustrated in heat

Bailey's century was his first in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Hampshire351-8: Bailey 127, Abbott 76*; Procter 2-49 Lancashire: Yet to bat. Hampshire 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Hampshire captain George Bailey hit a fine century to help his side 351-8 on a stifling first day against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

The Australian made 127, having come in at 38-3, before he was bowled late in the day by England's James Anderson.

It was Anderson's only wicket on his return after a month out injured.

Kyle Jarvis and Luke Procter took two each, but Hampshire's Kyle Abbott made a quickfire 76 not out with 12 fours, adding 82 with Bailey.

After winning the toss and electing to bat in favourable conditions, the visitors were struggling when their top three of Michael Carberry, Jimmy Adams and Rilee Rossouw were dismissed inside 15 overs by Jarvis and Ryan McLaren.

But Bailey put on 69 for the fourth wicket with James Vince to rebuild before the Englishman fell for 22 lbw to Proctor.

Bailey then shared half-century stands with Lewis McManus, Gareth Berg and Abbott, but it was the latter who was the aggressor in the final session.

Bailey eventually fell with 10 overs remaining, his 187-ball knock ended when he played on to a wide delivery from Anderson.

Hampshire captain George Bailey told BBC Radio Solent:

"We knew there was going to be a little bit there early on in the day, but it's important to get a good score on the board in the first innings.

"It's a pretty dry wicket now and a few cracks are starting to appear, and hopefully some footmarks, for some spin late in the game.

"I think it was a pretty even day. It feels good in our changing room at the moment because at five for 120, it could have gone pear-shaped really quickly.

"To be able to fight back and still be batting at the end of the day is really pleasing. I felt better at the crease than I had in the first couple of games."