Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed wants cricket to return to Pakistan

Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory could encourage the world's top cricket nations to resume touring the country, captain Sarfraz Ahmed says.

There has not been an international match in Pakistan since a 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus killed six policemen and injured seven cricketers.

"Hopefully this win will boost Pakistan cricket and all playing nations will come and play us," said Sarfraz, 30.

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates has become Pakistan's cricketing home in recent years but a World XI is scheduled to tour their country in September for three Twenty20 games.

Speaking about that ICC-sanctioned tour, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said: "Hopefully that paves the way for the future.

"I'm sure the nation of Pakistan is really happy tonight because they deserve it. Let's hope this really kick-starts the momentum in Pakistan again."

'Big-game player' Amir shines for Pakistan

Pakistan's thrilling victory over their biggest rivals was set up by Fakhar Zaman's century and a three-wicket burst from opening bowler Mohammad Amir.

Amir, who received a five-year ban from all cricket and served three months in prison following a conviction for spot-fixing in 2010, removed Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India never recovered from the 25-year-old's spell, and Arthur revealed it was all part of a plan.

"We spoke about it in the team meeting," the South Africa-born coach said. "We thought that if we could get among the Indian top order early, we could probably expose the middle order that hadn't batted a fair amount.

"Amir was the guy that could do that for us. He is a big-match player.

"When the game is on the line, the more he performs, the more amped up he gets.

"He doesn't shy away from big games. He's got a proper big-match temperament, and he showed that today on the biggest stage."

Kohli congratulates Pakistan

India, the defending champions, were never in the game after falling to 33-3 and then 54-5 in their chase of Pakistan's 338-4.

For the first time in the tournament, their top order failed while their usually reliable spin bowling was costly - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav returned combined bowling figures of 21-0-164-1.

Captain Kohli said: "I want to congratulate Pakistan and their supporters.

"They had an amazing tournament. The way they turned things round speaks volumes for the talent they have.

"It's disappointing for us but I have a smile on my face because I'm very proud of how we've played in this tournament. They outplayed us. They were more intense and passionate on the day."