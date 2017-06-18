BBC Sport - Champions Trophy final: The best of Fakhar's century
Best of Fakhar's spectacular century
- From the section Cricket
Fakhar Zaman hits a century in spectacular fashion to set Pakistan on their way to a shock victory over India in the Champions Trophy final.
MATCH REPORT: Inspired Pakistan thrash India by 180 runs
