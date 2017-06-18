BBC Sport - Champions Trophy final: Amir tears through India's top order

Amir tears through India's top order

  • From the section Cricket

Mohammad Amir takes three crucial wickets, including India captain Virat Kohli, to set Pakistan on their way to a shock victory in the Champions Trophy final.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

