BBC Sport - Champions Trophy final: Amir tears through India's top order
Amir tears through India's top order
- From the section Cricket
Mohammad Amir takes three crucial wickets, including India captain Virat Kohli, to set Pakistan on their way to a shock victory in the Champions Trophy final.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
