BBC Sport - Champions Trophy final: India's Kohli is dropped then caught in the space of two balls
Agony to ecstasy as Kohli is dropped then caught in two balls
- From the section Cricket
Azhar Ali drops India captain Virat Kohli but he is caught next ball in a remarkable start by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
