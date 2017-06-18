BBC Sport - Champions Trophy final: Fakhar Zaman reaches century for Pakistan against India
Watch: Pakistan's Fakhar reaches century in final
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman brings up his first century in one-day international cricket in the Champions Trophy final against India.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired