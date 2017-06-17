BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Batty wickets help Surrey thrash Worcestershire

Batty wickets put Surrey into One-Day Cup final

  • From the section Cricket

Captain Gareth Batty takes five wickets as Surrey beat Worcestershire by 153 runs at New Road to qualify for their third consecutive One-Day Cup final at Lord's, where they will face Nottinghamshire on Saturday 1 July.

REPORT: Roy & Batty star as Surrey thrash Worcestershire

